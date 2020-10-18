Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 04:05 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
British automaker Triumph Motorcycles will reveal its much-anticipated Trident streetfighter on October 30. Meanwhile, the global launch will take place in early 2021.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle will have a rounded headlamp, wide handlebars, and eye-catching body graphics. It is likely to draw power from a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine sourced from the 2020 Street Triple S.
The Triumph Trident will sit on a steel frame and offer a naked street look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. It will also have wide flat handlebars and a rounded headlamp.
The bike should pack a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and a LED taillamp. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
The Triumph Trident should draw power from a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine that is derived from the 2020 Street Triple S. In the latter, the mill makes 95hp of maximum power, 66Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Trident will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. Dual-channel ABS should also be present to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
The Triumph Trident will be the company's cheapest model and should make its way to India by the end of 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost around Rs. 7.45 lakh, and will go against Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R.
