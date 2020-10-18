British automaker Triumph Motorcycles will reveal its much-anticipated Trident streetfighter on October 30. Meanwhile, the global launch will take place in early 2021. As for the highlights, the motorcycle will have a rounded headlamp, wide handlebars, and eye-catching body graphics. It is likely to draw power from a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine sourced from the 2020 Street Triple S. Here are more details.

Instagram Post A look at the teaser

12pm (GMT) Friday 30th October. Join us for the live reveal of the new Triumph Trident. Pure. Triple. Advantage. #ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #TriumphTrident A post shared by officialtriumph on Oct 16, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

Design Triumph Trident: At a glance

The Triumph Trident will sit on a steel frame and offer a naked street look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. It will also have wide flat handlebars and a rounded headlamp. The bike should pack a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and a LED taillamp. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Trident should draw power from a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine that is derived from the 2020 Street Triple S. In the latter, the mill makes 95hp of maximum power, 66Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Trident will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. Dual-channel ABS should also be present to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?