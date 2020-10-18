South Korean automaker Hyundai has increased the price of its Venue compact SUV in India. Following the latest price-revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 12,000 and now starts at Rs. 6.75 lakh, which is Rs. 4,000 costlier than the Kia Sonet. The carmaker has also reduced its number of variants from 24 to 19. Here are more details.

Exteriors Here's recalling the Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has a sporty look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished mesh grille with the company's logo, a silvered skid plate, wide air vents, and sleek projector headlamps with DRLs. The compact SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Venue has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring electrically-adjustable leather seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The compact SUV packs a touchscreen infotainment console enabled with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. There are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Venue comes with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged petrol, 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel, and 1.2-liter petrol. The turbo mill makes 118hp/172Nm and comes mated to an iMT/seven-speed DCT gearbox while the diesel motor is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and churns out 98.6hp/240Nm. Finally, the 1.2-liter petrol unit generates 82hp/114Nm and comes with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?