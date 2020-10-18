Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the facelifted version of its Innova Crysta MPV in Indonesia. The vehicle is up for grabs in two versions- Innova and Venturer, and it will be unveiled here in India as Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport, respectively, next year. It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors Toyota Innova and Venturer: At a glance

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta has a chrome-finished trapezoidal grille with horizontal slats, LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, updated fog lamps, and a new bumper with a faux skid plate. The MPV sports black tailgate garnish around the number plate housing and runs on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Venturer offers similar features but with a piano black grille and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Both the Toyota Innova and Venturer have a blacked-out six-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row, an air purifier, a rear-seat entertainment system, and ambient lighting. There are multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, vehicle stability control, and hill-start assist for the safety of the passengers. The cars also pack a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine Power and performance

The Indonesia-specific Toyota Innova draws power from a 2.0-liter dual VVT-i petrol engine that makes 138.9hp and 183.3Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.4-liter VNT diesel mill that generates 150hp and 343Nm/360Nm of torque depending on the model. Both motors come paired to a 5-speed manual and or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The India-bound model will have a similar mechanical setup.

Information What about the pricing?