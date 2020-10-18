Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 08:50 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the facelifted version of its Innova Crysta MPV in Indonesia.
The vehicle is up for grabs in two versions- Innova and Venturer, and it will be unveiled here in India as Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport, respectively, next year. It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.
Here are more details.
The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta has a chrome-finished trapezoidal grille with horizontal slats, LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, updated fog lamps, and a new bumper with a faux skid plate.
The MPV sports black tailgate garnish around the number plate housing and runs on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The Venturer offers similar features but with a piano black grille and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Both the Toyota Innova and Venturer have a blacked-out six-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row, an air purifier, a rear-seat entertainment system, and ambient lighting.
There are multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, vehicle stability control, and hill-start assist for the safety of the passengers.
The cars also pack a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Indonesia-specific Toyota Innova draws power from a 2.0-liter dual VVT-i petrol engine that makes 138.9hp and 183.3Nm of peak torque.
It also gets a 2.4-liter VNT diesel mill that generates 150hp and 343Nm/360Nm of torque depending on the model.
Both motors come paired to a 5-speed manual and or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The India-bound model will have a similar mechanical setup.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the next-generation Toyota Innova Crysta range in India will be available at the time of launch in 2021. However, it is likely to sport a price-figure upwards of Rs. 15.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.