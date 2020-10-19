Austrian automaker KTM has shared a teaser on Instagram which reveals that its 890 Adventure model will make its global debut on October 19. As for the highlights, the motorbike will sit on a chromium-molybdenum steel frame borrowed from the 790 Adventure and sport a praying mantis-like LED headlight. It should draw power from an 889cc twin-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Instagram Post Here's a look at the teaser

#GoAdventure October 19th, 2020 #KTM #ReadyToRace A post shared by ktm_official on Oct 18, 2020 at 1:54am PDT

Design KTM 890 Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 890 Adventure will be built on a chromium-molybdenum steel frame, and offer a sporty naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, slightly stepped-up seat, a praying mantis-like LED headlight, and minimal body graphics. The bike should pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It should run on spoked wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading.

Information Power and performance

KTM 890 Adventure should draw power from the same 889cc twin-cylinder engine as the R and R Rally. In the latter, the mill makes 105hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 100Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm; it comes paired to a manual 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM 890 Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. There will also be multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by non-adjustable WP front forks and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?