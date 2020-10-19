Yamaha has launched the Dark Knight variant of its Yamaha FZS-FI motorcycle in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with certain cosmetic tweaks and Bluetooth connectivity via the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. The mobile application can control the vehicle's horns and indicators, locate it, show ride telemetrics, and warn of imminent danger, among other things. Here are more details.

Design Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight: At a glance

Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight offers an eye-catching semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and attractive body graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity via the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app and an LED headlamp. It rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a curb weight of 137kg and a 13-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc air-cooled engine coupled with a manual 5-speed gearbox. The mill can produce a maximum power of 12hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 13.6Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?