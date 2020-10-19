Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 12:51 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jaguar Land Rover has postponed the arrival of its much-anticipated I-Pace electric SUV in India to early-2021. According to reports, the launch will happen before March next year.
Earlier, the company had revealed the trim details of the car on its website. The I-Pace will be offered in three variants of S, SE, and HSE, and will have a driving range of 470km.
The Jaguar I-Pace will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a long central air dam, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, and sleek Matrix LED headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,682mm and a wheelbase of 2,990mm.
Jaguar I-Pace will have a spacious cabin, featuring an 825W Meridian 3D surround sound system, 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control.
The car will also sport a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.
The Jaguar I-Pace will have a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors. The powertrain delivers 394hp of power and a peak torque of 696Nm. The motors will come mated to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and it will offer a range of 470km on a single charge.
Details related to the availability and pricing of the Jaguar I-Pace in India will be announced at the launch event in 2021. However, it is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 crore.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.