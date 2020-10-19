Jaguar Land Rover has postponed the arrival of its much-anticipated I-Pace electric SUV in India to early-2021. According to reports, the launch will happen before March next year. Earlier, the company had revealed the trim details of the car on its website. The I-Pace will be offered in three variants of S, SE, and HSE, and will have a driving range of 470km.

Exteriors Jaguar I-Pace: At a glance

The Jaguar I-Pace will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a long central air dam, a blacked-out grille with honeycomb pattern, and sleek Matrix LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,682mm and a wheelbase of 2,990mm.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Jaguar I-Pace will have a spacious cabin, featuring an 825W Meridian 3D surround sound system, 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control. The car will also sport a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The Jaguar I-Pace will have a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors. The powertrain delivers 394hp of power and a peak torque of 696Nm. The motors will come mated to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and it will offer a range of 470km on a single charge.

Information How much will it cost?