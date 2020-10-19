Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 12:54 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Kia Motors has announced benefits worth Rs. 1.56 lakh on its Carnival MPV in India.
The benefits are available only till October 31 and can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 80,000, a 3-year Maintenance Package worth Rs. 48,000, and a Rear Seat Entertainment Package that costs Rs. 28,800.
Here's our roundup.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Kia Carnival features a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and sleek adjustable headlamps.
On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,060mm, a length of 5,115mm, and a boot space of 540-liters.
The India-specific Kia Carnival draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that makes 200hp of power and 440Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the MPV are handled by an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
The Kia Carnival has a spacious cabin with ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The MPV packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.
In India, the Kia Carnival starts at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base-end Premium model and goes up to Rs. 33.95 lakh for the top-spec Limousine trim.
