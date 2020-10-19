The benefits are available only till October 31 and can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 80,000, a 3-year Maintenance Package worth Rs. 48,000, and a Rear Seat Entertainment Package that costs Rs. 28,800.

Kia Motors has announced benefits worth Rs. 1.56 lakh on its Carnival MPV in India.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Kia Carnival features a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and sleek adjustable headlamps.

On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,060mm, a length of 5,115mm, and a boot space of 540-liters.