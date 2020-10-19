Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 03:30 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Bentley is expected to unveil the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of its Bentayga SUV in 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany.
As per the images, the Bentayga LWB will have larger rear doors and an expanded glass roof. However, the exterior will see no design changes.
Here's our roundup.
The Bentley Bentayga LWB will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a black mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded LED matrix headlights with a cut-crystal design.
The SUV will also have blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels.
The rear section will feature oval-shaped tail lamps and dual exhaust tips.
Not much is known regarding the interiors of the Bentley Bentayga LWB. However, it will have a spacious cabin, featuring electrically-adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
On the safety front, it will offer a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and multiple airbags.
The engine details of the Bentayga LWB are unclear at the moment. For reference, the standard Bentayga available in India is offered with two petrol engine options: a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 and a 4.0-liter V8 motor.
The former makes 626hp/900Nm whereas the latter churns out 542hp/770Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
The Bentley Bentayga LWB is expected to be launched in China and the Middle East by early next year and should make its way to India by the end of 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost upwards of Rs. 3.78 crore.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.