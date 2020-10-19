Bentley is expected to unveil the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of its Bentayga SUV in 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. As per the images, the Bentayga LWB will have larger rear doors and an expanded glass roof. However, the exterior will see no design changes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Bentley Bentayga LWB: At a glance

The Bentley Bentayga LWB will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a black mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded LED matrix headlights with a cut-crystal design. The SUV will also have blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section will feature oval-shaped tail lamps and dual exhaust tips.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known regarding the interiors of the Bentley Bentayga LWB. However, it will have a spacious cabin, featuring electrically-adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it will offer a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The engine details of the Bentayga LWB are unclear at the moment. For reference, the standard Bentayga available in India is offered with two petrol engine options: a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 and a 4.0-liter V8 motor. The former makes 626hp/900Nm whereas the latter churns out 542hp/770Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Information How much will it cost?