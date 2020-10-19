Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 06:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
CFMoto has finally launched its much-anticipated 400NK naked roadster in the Philippines.
As for the highlights, the bike has sharp-looking fairings, an LED headlamp, and comes in two color options- Athens Blue and Nebula White. It draws power from a 400cc, parallel twin-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine.
Notably, the bike is also expected to arrive in India in the coming weeks.
Here are more details.
The 2020 CFMoto 400NK has an eye-catching naked street look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with angular shrouds, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, an LED headlamp, and designer body graphics.
The bike packs a digital instrument console and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 206kg and a 17-liter fuel tank.
The 2020 CFMoto 400NK is powered by a 400cc, parallel twin-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine that makes 41hp of maximum power at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 34.4Nm at 7,650rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 CFMoto 400NK is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Continental ABS to avoid skidding on the road while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In the Philippines, the 2020 CFMoto 400NK motorbike carries a price-tag of PHP 2,19,800 (approximately Rs. 3.31 lakh). However, no details related to its pricing and availability in India are currently available.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.