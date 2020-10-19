CFMoto has finally launched its much-anticipated 400NK naked roadster in the Philippines.

As for the highlights, the bike has sharp-looking fairings, an LED headlamp, and comes in two color options- Athens Blue and Nebula White. It draws power from a 400cc, parallel twin-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine.

Notably, the bike is also expected to arrive in India in the coming weeks.

Here are more details.