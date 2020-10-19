Maruti Suzuki has launched a new style package for its Swift hatchback, celebrating 23 lakh sales milestone of the car since its launch in India. Titled 'Limited Edition', the package offers blacked-out design elements and accessories such as an aerodynamic spoiler and a black grille. It is available across all trims and costs an extra Rs. 24,990. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift: At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, with the new Limited Edition design package, offers a blacked-out grille, an aerodynamic spoiler, new body kit, blacked-out door vizors as well as door moldings. The hatchback also has angular projector headlights, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.

Information Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 82hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 4,200rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel. The new design package adds black seat covers and a black steering cover. The hatchback sports a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it offers twin airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Information What about the pricing?