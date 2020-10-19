Japanese automaker Honda has finally unveiled the all-new Forza 125 maxi-scooter. As for the highlights, the 2021 model has a sleeker look, packs a USB charging socket, and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc liquid-cooled engine. It is offered in five different color options- Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, Lucent Silver Metallic, Pearl Cool White, Mat Carnelian Red Metallic, and Pearl Nightstar Black.

Design 2021 Honda Forza 125: At a glance

The 2021 Honda Forza 125 sits on an underbone-type steel frame and has a sporty look. It features refreshed fairings, updated mirrors, as well as new engine cover and rear-side panels. It gets a stepped-up seat, a raised transparent windscreen, and blacked-out designer alloy wheels. The scooter also packs a digital instrument display, a USB socket for charging smartphones, and all-LED lighting setup.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda Forza 125 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.75hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 12.2Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda Forza 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the road while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?