Hyundai's third-generation i20 is expected to be announced in India by the end of this year and go on sale in early-2021. In the latest development, the hatchback has been spotted at a dealership, revealing its design details and key interior features. The new i20 will come with a blacked-out grille, LED headlamps, a large touchscreen infotainment console, and sporty alloy wheels.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

Going by the leaked images, the new Hyundai i20 will feature a sporty look with a large cascading grille, muscular bonnet, shark fin antenna, and a rear wiper. For lighting, the hatchback will house LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps and taillights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by sleek ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

In India, the i20 is expected to be available with three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The third-generation Hyundai i20 will sport an all-black 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. It will also get a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and the company's Blue Link technology. For safety, the hatchback will have dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?