TVS Motor Company is likely to launch a special edition of its NTorq 125 scooter in India later this week. Dubbed as 'Super Squad Edition,' the two-wheeler will feature special paintwork inspired by characters from Marvel's Avengers franchise such as Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Panther. However, there will be no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition will have a sporty look, featuring an angular front-apron with an integrated LED headlamp, a slightly stepped-up seat, and eye-catching paintwork inspired by characters from Marvel's Avengers franchise. The bike will pack a digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth and hazard lights. It should have a kerb weight of 118kg and a fuel capacity of 5.8-liters.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition will draw power from a BS6-compliant 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 9.1hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It will also get a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

