Oct 19, 2020, 09:10 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its Jimny SUV in India in the coming weeks.
In the latest development, a 3-door test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spotted testing.
As per the images, the car will feature a boxy silhouette with rounded headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and massive wheels.
Here are more details.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a classic boxy design, featuring a wide grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded headlights as well as fog lamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out wheel arches, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
The rear section will have a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and tail lamps integrated into the bumper.
Not much is known regarding the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. However, it should offer a spacious cabin with foldable rear seats, automatic climate control, and steering mounted controls.
The SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety options including multiple airbags should also be present.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny should draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that we have already seen on the XL6, Ertiga, and Ciaz. The motor makes 103hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 138Nm at 4,400rpm.
The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.
No details related to the availability and pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India are currently available. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh.
