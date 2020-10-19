Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its Jimny SUV in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a 3-door test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spotted testing. As per the images, the car will feature a boxy silhouette with rounded headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and massive wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki Jimny: At a glance

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a classic boxy design, featuring a wide grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded headlights as well as fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out wheel arches, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The rear section will have a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and tail lamps integrated into the bumper.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known regarding the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. However, it should offer a spacious cabin with foldable rear seats, automatic climate control, and steering mounted controls. The SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety options including multiple airbags should also be present.

Engine Power and performance

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny should draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that we have already seen on the XL6, Ertiga, and Ciaz. The motor makes 103hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 138Nm at 4,400rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Information How much will it cost?