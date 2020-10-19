Just a couple of days ahead of its world premiere in India on October 21, Nissan has teased the Magnite SUV. The company has shared a teaser clip on Twitter that suggests the upcoming model will come with "beautiful interiors." As for the highlights, the Magnite will have a bold styling, a feature-rich cabin, and will be offered with a petrol engine.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite will be based on the company's CMF-A+ platform. It will feature a large octagonal grille, a sculpted bonnet, and a beefy rear bumper. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, it will sport silver-finished roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Magnite is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the crossover should be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite will have a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric seats, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will also sport a digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It should provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and ABS with EBD for the safety of the passengers.

