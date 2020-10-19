Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 09:25 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Just a couple of days ahead of its world premiere in India on October 21, Nissan has teased the Magnite SUV. The company has shared a teaser clip on Twitter that suggests the upcoming model will come with "beautiful interiors."
As for the highlights, the Magnite will have a bold styling, a feature-rich cabin, and will be offered with a petrol engine.
Cause a sensation with beautiful interiors, that are beyond imagination – the all-new #NissanMagnite is coming soon! Get ready to #IgniteYourCarisma— Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 19, 2020
Visit https://t.co/Z2kxu0aVRs to register and grab your exclusive seat at the Global Unveil on the 21 October 2020. pic.twitter.com/gdLDJ49bsb
The Nissan Magnite will be based on the company's CMF-A+ platform. It will feature a large octagonal grille, a sculpted bonnet, and a beefy rear bumper. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and LED taillights.
On the sides, it will sport silver-finished roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars as well as ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels with black inserts.
Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Magnite is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the crossover should be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite will have a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric seats, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will also sport a digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It should provide multiple airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and ABS with EBD for the safety of the passengers.
The pricing and availability details of the Magnite SUV are likely to be revealed at the time of unveiling on October 21. In India, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
