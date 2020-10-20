In a bid to boost sales this festive season, Kawasaki is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 30,000 on its Versys 650 motorbike. This offer is valid till November 30 and can be used to avail a cash discount or get free accessories. Kawasaki is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 50,000 on the KLX 110, KLX 140, and KX 100 off-roaders.

Design Kawasaki Versys 650: At a glance

Kawasaki Versys 650 is built on a high-tensile steel frame and offers an off-road friendly look. It features a dual-pod headlight setup, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an adjustable windshield. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch wheels. It has a kerb weight of 218kg and a fuel tank with 21-liter capacity.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 65.7hp of maximum power and 61Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the road. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?