Mahindra Thar has garnered over 15,000 bookings in India since its launch on October 2. The popular off-roader has also received over 65,000 inquiries and 8 lakh website visits.

According to the company, 57% are first-time car buyers and majority of the bookings are for the automatic variant.

For the uninitiated, the deliveries of the 2020 Thar will commence on November 1.