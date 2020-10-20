Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 01:54 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Mahindra Thar has garnered over 15,000 bookings in India since its launch on October 2. The popular off-roader has also received over 65,000 inquiries and 8 lakh website visits.
According to the company, 57% are first-time car buyers and majority of the bookings are for the automatic variant.
For the uninitiated, the deliveries of the 2020 Thar will commence on November 1.
The new-generation Thar retains the boxy presence of its predecessor and is offered in three trims- AX, AX Optional, and LX.
It features a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights and fog lights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, the SUV has blacked-out ORVMs and squared-off wheel arches.
It also gets fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roof options.
The 2020 Mahindra Thar comes with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that makes 130hp/300Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox (on LX trim).
The 2020 Mahindra Thar offers a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On the safety front, the SUV has provisions like dual front airbags, parking sensors, a speed alert system, ABS, and ESP with roll-over mitigation function.
The new-generation Mahindra Thar carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.80 lakh for the entry-level AX Petrol Standard 6-seater Soft Top model and goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh for the top-of-the-line LX Diesel 4-seater Hard Top AT trim (both prices, ex-showroom).
