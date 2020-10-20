Hero MotoCorp has launched a 'Black and Accent' variant of its Splendor+ motorcycle in India. It has an all-black paint job that can be customized with Beetle Red, Firefly Golden or Bumble Bee Yellow graphics by paying an extra Rs. 899. Customers can also add a 3D Hero logo and rim tape for an additional Rs. 1,399. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent: At a glance

The Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent is built on a tubular double-cradle frame and features a blacked-out finish on the engine, alloy wheels, as well as chain cover. Buyers can customize the bike with optional 3D logos and graphics. The lightweight commuter also has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a silvered grab rail, an analog instrument console, and a halogen headlight.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 97.2cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that comes paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.05Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent edition is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?