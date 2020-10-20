Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 04:54 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
TVS Motor Company has finally launched its Ntorq 125 SuperSquad edition scooter in India. The special model sports a livery inspired by characters from Marvel's Avengers franchise.
It is offered in three color options of Stealth Black, Combat Blue, and Invincible Red that feature Black Panther, Captain America, and Iron Man graphics, respectively.
TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad edition has an eye-catching design, featuring a slightly stepped-up seat, an angular front-apron with an integrated LED headlight, and a sporty paint job inspired by characters from Marvel's Avengers franchise.
The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and a 22-liter under-seat storage compartment.
It has a kerb weight of 118kg and a 5.8-liter fuel tank.
The TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, engine that comes paired with a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 9.1hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm.
The TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also gets a synchronized braking system to avoid skidding on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad edition sports a price-figure of Rs. 77,865 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, it takes on rivals like the Aprilia SR 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Honda Grazia, and the Yamaha Ray ZR 125.
