Hyundai's third-generation i20 hatchback, slated to be launched in India in November, will be a major upgrade over the outgoing model, according to details shared by our reliable contributor Somnath Chatterjee. The upcoming i20 will feature a bold design with several sporty elements, an electric sunroof, a massive touchscreen console with connected car features, and a turbo petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance Credits:

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a blacked-out cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section will feature wrap-around LED lights and new bumpers to accentuate the car's sporty stance.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The upcoming i20 will feature an all-black 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also have an electric sunroof, making it the second hatchback in its class to get this feature after the Honda Jazz. It will also house a Hyundai Creta-like fully digital instrument cluster along with a 4.2 inch multi-information display in the middle.

Features 2020 Hyundai i20 will have a segment-leading infotainment system

The i20 will sport a segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with a multi-tile interface, updated icons, and support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as Voice Recognition. The display quality will be higher than the Venue. The latest version of Hyundai's Blue Link connected car technology will also be on offer along with remote engine start/stop function and a compatible smartwatch app.

Under the hood Power and performance

The i20 is likely to be offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The output details of these motors are yet to be confirmed but the 1.0-liter turbo unit will be offered with a 7-speed DCT or iMT gearbox option, making it the only car in its class to have this combination.

Information How much will it cost?