The 2020 Toyota Innova has bagged a 5-star safety rating from the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The MPV scored a total of 82.69 points to easily pass the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests. The new Innova offers comprehensive safety provisions including seven airbags, ABS, ESC and seatbelt reminders as standard. Here's our roundup.

Information A look at the test results

The crash test for safety included an Adult Occupant Protection test where the Innova scored 33.05 points out of 36. It achieved 21.51 points in the Child Occupant Protection test and 15.28 points in terms of Safety Assist Technologies (SATs) on offer.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the Toyota Innova MPV

As far as its specifications are concerned, the 2020 Toyota Innova features a sporty look with a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek projector headlights. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, wheel arches, chrome-finished door handles, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a length of 4,735mm.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Innova, which is on sale in the ASEAN markets, draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 139hp/183Nm. In India, we have the Innova Crysta model that comes with a 166hp, 2.7-liter petrol and a 150hp, 2.4-liter diesel engine option.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Toyota Innova has a 7-seater cabin with leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control. It also houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and standard connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, the MPV comes with seven airbags, cruise control, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

