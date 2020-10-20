Czech automaker Skoda is expected to launch its next-generation Octavia sedan in India in early-2021. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the spy shots, it will have a refreshed design, featuring a chrome-surrounded front grille and wedge-shaped LED headlamps. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Octavia: At a glance Credits:

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will feature a chrome-surrounded grille and a muscular bonnet. It will also get LED fog lamps and wedge-shaped LED headlights with DRLs. The sides will have blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch redesigned alloy wheels while the rear section will sport wrap-around LED taillights, 'SKODA' lettering, and a refreshed tailgate.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Octavia will have a 5-seater dual-tone cabin with 3-zone climate control, a heads-up display, gesture control, wireless smartphone charging, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. The sedan will house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment console. On the safety front, it will offer nine airbags, traction control, as well as collision avoidance and turn assist.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Octavia should draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The car might also get Skoda Karoq's 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor which generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of torque. Both the engines will come paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

