Austrian automaker KTM has finally revealed its much-anticipated 890 Adventure touring motorcycle. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with an off-road friendly design, a height-adjustable seat, a TFT instrument console, an 889cc, twin-cylinder engine, and a 6-speed gearbox. However, it misses out on cruise control and a quick-shifter. Here are more details.

Design KTM 890 Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 890 Adventure is built on a chromium-molybdenum-steel frame and offers a sporty naked look. It features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a split headlamp, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike also packs a TFT instrument console for all essential readouts and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on spoked wheels wrapped in highway-specific tires.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 890 Adventure draws power from an 889cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 103.5hp of maximum power and 100Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. However, there is no quick-shifter on offer.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 890 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm WP Apex inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?