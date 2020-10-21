Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 12:33 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors has slightly updated the interiors of its Tiago hatchback in India.
The car now comes with a simple L-shaped door lock instead of the rectangular, chrome-finished one. Moreover, the interior door grab has been swapped with power window buttons that are now placed in an elevated position.
However, the rest of the specifications and features remain unchanged.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Tiago has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-accented grille, swept-back halogen headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam.
The hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
The Tata Tiago is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 86hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The Tata Tiago has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensitive auto door locks, and rear parking sensors for the safety of the passengers.
In India, the Tata Tiago starts at Rs. 4.68 lakh for the entry-level XE model and goes up to Rs. 6.73 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
