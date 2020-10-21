German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that the local production of its AMG models will commence in India soon. The GLC 43 Coupé will be the first car in the AMG line-up to be manufactured locally and it will be launched in November. As for the highlights, it will have an MBUX infotainment system and a 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé: At a glance

The locally-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and adjustable headlights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,873mm and a length of 4,658mm.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 385hp/520Nm. The motor will come mated to a 9G-TRONIC gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel. The car will house an MBUX infotainment console with AMG-specific functions and support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, it will offer seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a parking camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much will it cost?