Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 12:39 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that the local production of its AMG models will commence in India soon.
The GLC 43 Coupé will be the first car in the AMG line-up to be manufactured locally and it will be launched in November.
As for the highlights, it will have an MBUX infotainment system and a 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine.
Here's our roundup.
The locally-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and adjustable headlights.
The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,873mm and a length of 4,658mm.
In India, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 385hp/520Nm. The motor will come mated to a 9G-TRONIC gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car will house an MBUX infotainment console with AMG-specific functions and support for the latest connectivity features.
For safety, it will offer seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a parking camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the BS6-compliant Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé in India will be announced at the launch event in November. However, the car is expected to carry a price-figure of around Rs. 1 crore.
