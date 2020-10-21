Nissan is set to foray into the compact SUV segment in India - a space currently dominated by heavyweights like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Nissan's weapon of choice is the Magnite that has been previewed today and is set to be launched in the country next month. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Just like the concept version shown some time back, the Magnite looks bold and sporty with a massive grille, narrow headlamps, and the striking L-shaped DRLs. It has the feel as well as the looks of a hefty and rugged SUV with the 16-inch wheels, roof rails, and silvered skid plates. The paintwork also looks lovely with the lacquered sheen.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The interiors on the Magnite is a mixed bag of sorts. There is plenty to like about the design and equipment including the 8-inch touchscreen console and the 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. The flat-bottom multifunctional steering is also welcomed. However, the quality of the plastic used in the cabin feels iffy while the oddly placed engine start/stop button is bothersome.

Highlights The Magnite offers a host of features as well

The Magnite is loaded with features. The touchscreen console is responsive and offers support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. The display doubles up as a preview window for the 360-degree-view camera. You also have six speakers, rear AC vents, cruise control, dual airbags, traction control and a 'Tech Pack,' which adds an air purifier, wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

Engine Power and performance