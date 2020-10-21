Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 05:01 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Porsche has unveiled the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant of its Panamera model in the US.
It is the most powerful Panamera in the company's line-up with a power output of 680hp and a claimed top-speed of 315km/h.
The four-door premium sedan is offered in Executive and Sport Turismo trims and in two color options.
Here are more details.
The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, twin C-shaped headlamps, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, chrome garnish around the windows, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20/21-inch alloy wheels.
The rear section gets a full-width LED tail lamp and quad exhaust tips.
The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a luxurious blacked-out cabin, featuring heated seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The car houses a Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system to ensure connectivity.
For the safety of the passengers, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid draws power from a 612hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and a 132hp electric motor that is fueled by a 17.9kWh battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 680hp and comes paired to an 8-speed PDK automatic gearbox.
The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 315km/h.
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in India are currently available. However, it should carry a price-figure of around Rs. 1.5 crore, if and when it arrives on our shores.
