Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the facelifted version of its Swift hatchback in Europe. As for the highlights, the car comes with some cosmetic updates, a host of features, and a 1.2-liter hybrid engine. It is offered in four trim levels of SZ-L, SZ-T, SZ5, and SZ5 ALLGRIP and seven color options. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Suzuki Swift: At a glance

The Europe-specific 2021 Suzuki Swift has an eye-catching design, featuring a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, a muscular bonnet, and all-LED lighting setup. The hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, tinted glass, and gray-colored 16-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2021 Swift has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, key-less entry and start, as well as adaptive cruise control with 'radar brake support.' The hatchback houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, it has provisions like parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, traffic sign recognition, and lane assist.

Engine Power and performance

The Europe-specific 2021 Swift draws power from a K12D 1.2-liter Dualjet Hybrid petrol engine that comes mated to a 12V hybrid system. The powertrain generates 81hp of power, 107Nm of peak torque at 2,800rpm, and comes with a manual or CVT gearbox (only for the SZ-T and SZ5 variants). According to the company, the hatchback can sprint from 0-100km/h in 12.2 seconds.

Information What about the pricing?