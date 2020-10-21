Audi has teased the arrival of the S5 Sportback in India. According to the reports, the premium sedan will make its debut in the country this festive season i.e. in November. As for the highlights, it will have an eye-catching look and a spacious cabin featuring a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console. A 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and multiple driving modes will also be offered.

Exteriors Audi S5 Sportback: At a glance

The Audi S5 Sportback will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out single-frame grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and large designer alloy wheels. There will be wrap-around LED tail lamps and quad exhaust tips on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Audi S5 Sportback will have a spacious 4-seater cabin with Alcantara seats, carbon-fiber inserts, multi-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The sedan will house a virtual cockpit, and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features will also be offered.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the Audi S5 Sportback will pack a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 349hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car will be equipped with four driving modes of Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual.

Information What about the pricing?