SsangYong Motor will reveal the facelifted version of its Rexton G4 SUV on November 2. In the latest development, the automaker has shared teaser images of the car, highlighting its key details. As per the snaps, the four-wheeler will sport a chrome-finished octagonal grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and refreshed alloy wheels. It should also retain the 2.2-liter diesel engine of the outgoing model.

Exteriors SsangYong Rexton G4 (facelift): At a glance

SsangYong Rexton G4 (facelift) will have a sharp-looking design, featuring a chrome-covered octagonal grille, a refreshed front bumper, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. On the rear, there will be new T-shaped LED tail lamps and 'REXTON' lettering just below the windscreen.

Information Power and performance

The facelifted Rexton G4 is likely to be offered with a 2.2-liter diesel engine, which makes 187hp of power and 422Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Mercedes-Benz and an all-wheel-drive system. A Mahindra-sourced turbo-petrol motor is also expected.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Details regarding the interiors of the facelifted Rexton G4 are unknown. However, it should have a 7-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. It should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?