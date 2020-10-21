Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 07:57 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
As its first-ever Maybach-branded SUV, Mercedes has unveiled the GLS600 model in the US.
The eye-catching and chauffeur-ready four-wheeler carries a price-tag of $1,61,550 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crore), which is really a bargain considering the Mercedes-Maybach S560 and S650 sedans command a lot more.
It will go on sale later this year and is slated to arrive in India in 2021.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is a full-sized SUV with a sporty dual-tone paintwork and a generous amount of chrome treatment. It flaunts a massive single-frame grille with chrome slats, sleek LED headlamps, and a muscular bonnet.
The sides feature designer alloy wheels, chrome-covered B-pillars, squared-off wheel arches, and body-colored ORVMs.
The rear section has wrap-around LED taillights and chrome-plated exhaust vents.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and an integrated 48V, 21hp EQ Boost starter-generator. The combination churns out 542hp of power, 740Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.
The ultra-luxurious 7-seater cabin of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 offers a host of features including Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated massage seats, LED ambient lighting, and a refrigerator.
The car also houses a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Burmester surround sound system.
For safety, it provides multiple airbags, several riding modes, brake assist, and a 360-degree-view camera.
In the US, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is priced at $1,61,550 (approximately Rs. 1.2 crore) and is slated to go on sale later this year. In India, the premium SUV will arrive in 2021 and is expected to command upwards of Rs. 1.5 crore.
