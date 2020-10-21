As its first-ever Maybach-branded SUV, Mercedes has unveiled the GLS600 model in the US.

The eye-catching and chauffeur-ready four-wheeler carries a price-tag of $1,61,550 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crore), which is really a bargain considering the Mercedes-Maybach S560 and S650 sedans command a lot more.

It will go on sale later this year and is slated to arrive in India in 2021.