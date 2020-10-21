Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 08:03 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a new dual-tone variant of its KUV100 NXT in India.
The new model is based on the range-topping K8 trim and is offered in two choices- Silver with Black roof and Red with Black roof.
Apart from the new sporty paintwork, there are no changes as compared to the standard K8 variant.
Here are more details.
The Mahindra KUV100 NXT has a sporty design, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a silvered skid plate, and swept-back halogen headlights with LED DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-foldable ORVMs, puddle lamps, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,385mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
The Mahindra KUV100 NXT draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter mFalcon petrol engine that makes 82hp of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Mahindra KUV100 NXT has a spacious cabin with adjustable second-row headrests, fabric upholstery, mood lighting, a cooled glove-box, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For the safety of passengers, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.
In India, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it Rs. 7,500 more expensive than the mono-tone variant of the range-topping K8 trim.
