Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is now offering buyback assurance on its 450X electric scooter. Under the scheme, buyers will get a re-acquisition value of Rs. 85,000 for scooter after three years. The company has also introduced four new subscription plans and announced that the 450X will be up for lease across all Indian cities where it is currently operational. Here are more details.

Details What are the new subscription plans?

Ather e-scooters now come with four unique subscription packs: Ather Connect Lite (for basic connected features), Ather Connect Pro, Ather Service Lite, and Ather Service Pro. The Service Lite comprises periodic maintenance, roadside assistance, and labor services. Meanwhile, Service Pro offers a more premium service facility. The company is also offering free charging at Ather Grid (Ather's public charging points) till March 2021.

Design Ather 450X: At a glance

The Ather 450X is built on an aluminum cast frame and offers a flat-type seat, a blacked-out grab rail, alloy wheels, a headlight-mounted apron, and an all-LED lighting setup. The electric scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled 7-inch touchscreen TFT screen that offers support for smartphone connectivity, navigation, and OTA updates. It comes in three color options- Grey, Green, and White.

Internals Power and performance

The Ather 450X packs a 6kW electric motor that is powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery. The powertrain generates around 8hp/26Nm in the 450X model and 7.4hp/22Nm in the 450 Plus variant. The electric scooter promises a range of 85km in Eco mode and can be charged up to 80% in an hour using a DC fast charger.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ather 450X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a combined braking system, a regenerative braking system, and reverse parking assist feature. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?