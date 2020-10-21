-
Kia Sonet has received over 50,000 bookings since its launch in India in August this year, the company has claimed. According to Kia, on an average, two orders were placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings for the SUV.
The automaker has also stated that the petrol models account for 60% of the total orders.

Kia Sonet: At a glance
The Kia Sonet features a 'Tiger Nose' grille with 3D geometric mesh, a muscular-looking bonnet, and a silver-finished faux skid plate.
For lighting, it houses swept-back LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and a full-width LED taillight setup.
On the sides, the sub-compact SUV is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, OVRMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.
Power and performance
Kia Sonet is available in four BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel.
The naturally-aspirated and turbo petrol units make 82hp/115Nm and 118hp/172Nm, respectively. The diesel mill produces 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT).
Transmission choices on offer include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Inside the cabin
The Kia Sonet houses a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, wireless phone charger, and a Bose audio system.
It has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the company's UVO connected car technology.
For safety, the SUV offers six airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.
How much does it cost?
In India, the Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 6.71 lakh for the 1.2 HTE (Petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 12.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line GTX Plus Turbo DCT DT (Petrol) variant.