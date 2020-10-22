Hyundai is all set to launch its third-generation i20 hatchback in India in November. Our recent exclusive scoop confirmed the design highlights and features of the upcoming model. In the latest development, select dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the new i20 against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will feature a sporty look with a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and a new rear bumper. For lighting, it will have swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and wrap-around LED lights on the back. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming i20 is expected to come with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. Transmission choices on the hatchback will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the new Hyundai i20 will offer an all-black 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. The hatchback will also house a fully digital instrument cluster and a segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it will offer dual airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?