Nissan Magnite, the much-awaited rival to the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, will be launched in India after Diwali this year, according to Times Drive. The upcoming crossover was unveiled in India yesterday. It has a bold and sporty design, a feature-rich cabin with connected car technology, and will be offered with two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite has a striking design, thanks to its large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, the SUV houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by large, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels with black inserts.

Information Power and performance

Nissan has not yet revealed the full specifications of the Magnite. However, it will be offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.0-liter turbo motor. Transmission choices on the SUV will include manual and CVT gearboxes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. The SUV packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console that offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it provides dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?