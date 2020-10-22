South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its N Line-branded, performance-oriented i20 N hatchback. It has a sporty-looking design with several N Line design elements, a dual-tone paint work, an updated cabin with hi-tech features, and a host of safety provisions. Under the hood, it has a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 204hp of power. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai i20 N: At a glance

Hyundai i20 N has an all-black cascading grille, swept-back headlights, and a dual-tone paintwork with red detailing on the bottom that accentuates the sporty profile of the hatchback. The sides feature blacked-out ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear section is perhaps the most appealing with sleek, wrap-around LED tail lamps, a faux rear diffuser, and a downforce-boosting roof spoiler.

Information Power and performance

Hyundai i20 N draws power from a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp of power and 275Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds and clock a top-speed of 230km/h.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai i20 houses a black-finished cabin with accents of Hyundai N's Performance Blue at various places, new sport seats, and a specially calibrated steering wheel. The hatchback also gets a host of safety features including forward collision warning, lane assist, blind-spot collision warning, intelligent speed limit assist, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic collision warning, and a rear-view camera with parking guidance.

Information Will it be launched in India?