With the success of its Hector model, MG Motor has carved a name for itself in India. Recently, the company launched its full-sized Gloster SUV, upping the ante against rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The Gloster has a heavy-duty stance with a premium cabin, solid performance metrics, and a much-welcomed advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Here's our review.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

The MG Gloster may appear like a slightly bulkier Hector but in reality, it is massive. At nearly 5m in length, it is longer, wider and taller than both the Fortuner and Endeavour. The 19-inch wheels also look just about right. The Gloster has a massive chrome-clad grille on the front with sleek headlights, a dominating side profile, and a slabby rear section.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Gloster has a luxurious cabin with leather upholstery and attractive aluminium inserts. The dual-tone dashboard flaunts a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a big digital instrument cluster. The second row features captain seats with lots of space while the third row is fairly accommodative. MG has also provided heated seats, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three zone AC, and a powered tail-gate.

On the road What is it like to drive the MG Gloster?

We drove the top-tier Gloster model that offers 215hp of power, 480Nm of torque, and an 8-speed automatic transmission. In the city, the SUV feels easy to maneuver thanks to its light steering wheel and smooth transmission. However, the beast shines on the highway. The braking performance is good and you can even take it off-road thanks to its impressive ground clearance of 210mm.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?