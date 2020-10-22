Mercedes-Benz will launch the all-new AMG-branded GLC 43 Coupe in India on November 3, the automaker has confirmed. It will be the first car in the AMG line-up to be manufactured locally at the company's Chakan plant, near Pune. As for the highlights, it will pack a 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine and offer a premium cabin with an MBUX infotainment system. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe: At a glance

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will offer a premium look, featuring the signature Panamericana grille, matte black fins over the air intakes, a rear diffuser, and twin exhausts. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps, DRLs, and re-designed taillights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 385hp/520Nm. The motor will come mated to a 9-speed gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach an electronically limited top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will have a premium 5-seater cabin with Artico leather upholstery, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and an AMG-specific steering wheel. The car will sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and an MBUX infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will have seven airbags, automatic headlamps, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?