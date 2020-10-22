Last updated on Oct 22, 2020, 07:57 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Mercedes-Benz will launch the all-new AMG-branded GLC 43 Coupe in India on November 3, the automaker has confirmed. It will be the first car in the AMG line-up to be manufactured locally at the company's Chakan plant, near Pune.
As for the highlights, it will pack a 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine and offer a premium cabin with an MBUX infotainment system.
Here's our roundup.
The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will offer a premium look, featuring the signature Panamericana grille, matte black fins over the air intakes, a rear diffuser, and twin exhausts. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps, DRLs, and re-designed taillights.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The India-specific Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 385hp/520Nm. The motor will come mated to a 9-speed gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach an electronically limited top-speed of 250km/h.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will have a premium 5-seater cabin with Artico leather upholstery, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and an AMG-specific steering wheel.
The car will sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and an MBUX infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it will have seven airbags, automatic headlamps, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India will be announced at the launch event on November 3. However, the car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).
