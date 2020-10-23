Mahindra is expected to launch the third-generation Scorpio SUV in India in 2021. In the latest development, the company has reportedly trademarked 'Scorpio Sting' as the title of the upcoming model. It will be based on an updated ladder-frame chassis and come with a bigger touchscreen infotainment panel, added features, as well as diesel and petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Sting: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Sting will be based on a refreshed ladder-frame chassis and feature a multi-slat grille, an updated front bumper, wider air intakes, and pronounced character lines. For lighting, it will house square-shaped LED headlights and vertically-stacked tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is expected to be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels with flared wheel arches.

Information Power and performance

The new Mahindra Scorpio Sting will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.2-liter diesel motor that produces 140hp/320Nm and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill that makes 190hp/380Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Sting. However, it is expected to offer a spacious cabin with leatherette seats, a new dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. It will also feature a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, multiple airbags, a parking camera, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information How much will it cost?