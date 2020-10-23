Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 12:45 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
French automaker Renault has introduced a new mild-hybrid powertrain for the Duster in Europe, making the crossover more emission-friendly and fuel-efficient.
Dubbed as the Duster 1.3 Hybrid, the new model packs a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit and a 12V electric motor, which offers a subtle torque boost.
Reportedly, the new powertrain is likely to be offered on the India-specific Duster in 2021.
The Renault Duster 1.3 Hybrid features the same design as the standard model, offering a chrome-finished grille, muscular bonnet, and a rear window defogger.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-foldable ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
For lighting, the SUV houses adjustable projector headlights, LED DRLs, and LED tail lamps.
The Renault Duster 1.3 Hybrid draws power from a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor that is tuned to churn out 153bhp/250Nm. The mill comes paired to a 12V electric motor that offers added torque and supports regenerative braking functionality for charging the battery pack.
The Renault Duster 1.3 Hybrid has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop function, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it offers dual front airbags, a parking camera, ABS, and a Vehicle Stability Control System.
At present, Renault has not shared the pricing details of the Duster 1.3 Hybrid. However, it is expected to arrive in India in 2021 and should carry a slight premium over the standard turbo-petrol variant which starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.