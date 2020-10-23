French automaker Renault has introduced a new mild-hybrid powertrain for the Duster in Europe, making the crossover more emission-friendly and fuel-efficient.

Dubbed as the Duster 1.3 Hybrid, the new model packs a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit and a 12V electric motor, which offers a subtle torque boost.

Reportedly, the new powertrain is likely to be offered on the India-specific Duster in 2021.