Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 04:14 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Renault-owned Dacia's latest budget-friendly electric car, the Spring Electric, will be up for grabs in the European markets from early-2021.
The battery-powered hatchback is based on the Renault KWID and will be available for personal as well as commercial buyers.
The Spring Electric offers a range of 225km on a single charge and has a claimed top-speed of 100km/h.
The Dacia Spring Electric has a compact design with a cascading grille, headlamps mounted on the bumpers, and LED DRLs placed on the upper unit. The grille has a pop-up section which opens to reveal the charging port.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out wheel arches, orange accents on roof rails, dual-tone door cladding, orange-colored ORVMs, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
The Dacia Spring Electric is powered by a 44hp/125Nm electric motor that draws power from a 26.8kWh battery. The hatchback offers a range of 225km on a single charge and has a claimed top-speed of 100km/h.
Inside, the Dacia Spring Electric has a minimalist cabin featuring all-black upholstery, blue highlights on the AC vents, a four-spoke steering wheel, remote central locking, power windows, and dual front airbags.
The hatchback also sports an analog instrument cluster and an optional 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for voice control, Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
At present, there is no official information on the pricing of the Dacia Spring Electric. However, given it is an entry-level electric car, we expect it to carry a price-tag of under €10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.73 lakh) when it goes on sale in early-2021.
