Renault-owned Dacia's latest budget-friendly electric car, the Spring Electric, will be up for grabs in the European markets from early-2021.

The battery-powered hatchback is based on the Renault KWID and will be available for personal as well as commercial buyers.

The Spring Electric offers a range of 225km on a single charge and has a claimed top-speed of 100km/h.

