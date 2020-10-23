Mahindra-owned SsangYong is gearing up to globally unveil the facelifted version of its Rexton G4 on November 2. In the latest update, the company has shared some teaser images of the upcoming SUV, revealing its key features. The Rexton G4 (facelift) will have an octagonal grille, updated bumpers, and more pronounced wheel arches that will be filled by designer alloy wheels.

Exteriors SsangYong Rexton G4 (facelift): At a glance

Going by the teaser images, the SsangYong Rexton G4 (facelift) will have a boxy design with true SUV proportions. It will sport a chrome-covered octagonal grille, a refreshed front bumper, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV will also offer roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, redesigned alloy wheels, T-shaped LED tail lamps and 'REXTON' lettering above the tailgate.

Information Power and performance

The facelifted Rexton G4 is likely to draw power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine, which delivers 187hp of power and 422Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. A Mahindra-sourced turbo-petrol motor may also be on offer.

Interiors Inside the cabin

At present, the details regarding the interiors of the facelifted Rexton G4 are unknown. However, it should have a 7-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, the SUV should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?