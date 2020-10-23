Last updated on Oct 23, 2020, 07:05 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Honda is gearing up to launch a new CR-V Special Edition in India soon. In the latest development, Autocar has revealed the pricing and features of the upcoming model.
According to the publication, the CR-V Special Edition will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 29.50 lakh and will be limited to "around 45 units."
Here are more details.
The Honda CR-V Special Edition will feature a hexagonal grille, an aggressive front bumper, sleek headlights, and a powered tailgate. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lights, and LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silver-colored roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The Honda CR-V Special Edition will be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that produces 154hp of power and 189Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a CVT gearbox as standard.
The Honda CR-V Special Edition will offer a premium cabin with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The SUV will pack a digital instrument console and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags and a parking camera.
According to Autocar, the upcoming Honda CR-V Special Edition will be priced at Rs. 29.50 lakh onwards, which is Rs. 1.23 lakh more than the current CR-V. Moreover, it is tipped to be limited to just 45 units.
