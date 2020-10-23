Jeep is working to launch a 7-seater version of its popular Compass SUV sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, the upcoming model has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design features. As per the spy shots, it will retain the front fascia of the standard Compass while having a longer wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats.

Exteriors Jeep Compass 7-seater: At a glance

As per the spy images, the Jeep Compass 7-seater will have a sleek grille with an updated bumper, LED headlamps, an extended D-pillar and a longer wheelbase to accommodate the third-row seat setup. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, square-shaped wheel arches, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Jeep Compass 7-seater is expected to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 160hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel unit that produces 117hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The leaked images do not reveal much about the interiors of the upcoming Jeep Compass 7-seater. However, it is expected to offer a bigger cabin, a new multifunctional steering wheel, re-arranged climate control buttons, rear AC vents, and multiple airbags. It will also sport a new 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system with support for Bluetooth as well as the latest connectivity features.

Information How much will it cost?