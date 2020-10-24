Japanese automaker Nissan is expected to launch the Magnite SUV in India sometime after Diwali. In the latest development, the company has revealed the color options of the upcoming model. It will be offered in eight shades including five mono-tone options and three dual-tone options of Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black, Pearl White with Onyx Black, and Vivid Blue with Storm White.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite was recently unveiled in India. It has a bold and sporty design, featuring a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, the SUV houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Nissan has not yet revealed the engine details of the Magnite. However, it will reportedly be offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.0-liter turbo motor. Transmission choices on the upcoming SUV will include manual and CVT gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, automatic climate control, and dual-tone fabric upholstery. It has a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV has provisions for dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the price?