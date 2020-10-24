Toyota has started delivering the Urban Cruiser SUV in India. It was launched last month and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 8.40 lakh. As for the key highlights, the car is offered in three trims, nine color options, and comes with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser features an eye-catching look, with a dual-slat chrome-finished grille, wide air dams, silver-colored skid plates, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, as well as LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Urban Cruiser hasa 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and cruise control. The car sports a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, and a reverse parking camera for the safety of the passengers.

Information How much does it cost?