Porsche is working to launch the new-generation 911 GT3 RS model sometime around early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted testing on the roads. As per the leaked images, the car will feature a redesigned front and rear section along with large alloy wheels, an adjustable duck-tail spoiler, and a sloping roofline. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: At a glance

The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will have an renovated profile as compared to its predecessor, featuring a larger bumper, a sloping roofline, massive air vents, and a blacked-out diffuser. The low bonnet will house circular LED headlamps. It will also get an adjustable duck-tail spoiler, fender-mounted air dams, designer blacked-out alloy wheels as well as twin exhaust vents.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is likely to draw power from a 4.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 550hp of power. Transmission duties on the sports car will be handled by a 7-speed manual or a PDK unit.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 RS. However, it is expected to offer a 2-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car should also sport a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of passengers, it will offer multiple airbags and several electronic driving aids.

Information How much will it cost?