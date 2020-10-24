Last updated on Oct 24, 2020, 04:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySomnath Chatterjee
From getting on the hype-train around its launch in August to be flying high with over 50,000 bookings in 60 days, the Kia Sonet has a remarkable success story in India.
We got behind the wheel of this feature-rich compact SUV to test it around the city lanes and highway asphalt, and judge for ourselves if it is worth all the limelight.
Kia Sonet looks like a smaller Seltos and there is nothing wrong with that. The edgy and futuristic design aesthetics grab your attention right away.
It has an aggressive stance thanks to the seemingly squared-off wheel-arches, bigger front bumper, sleek headlights, and the chrome-lined 'Tiger Nose' grille.
It is a compact SUV but also amongst the widest and tallest in the sub-4m SUV segment.
Inside, the Sonet is more somber, contrasting with its rakish exteriors. The quality levels are top-notch and you can choose from the standard beige-black interiors to the sporty all-black look with red accents.
The cabin is well designed and the massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console is nothing less than superb. The rear seat is sadly lacking in width though the boot storage is best-in-class.
You want it, Sonet has it. From cooled seats, rear AC vents, and an air purifier to Bose music system, parking sensors, and an e-SIM based connectivity suite with support for smartphone controls - the Sonet has features not found on SUVs costing nearly double.
The Sonet is available in as many as four BS6-compliant engine options and five transmission choices. However, our pick is the Turbo DCT variant. It feels quick and smooth on the road and matches the overall feel of the car.
The Sonet is compact enough for city commute while being pleasantly agile and responsive thanks to all the driving aids on offer.
Kia Sonet has indeed lived up to the hype with its smashing looks, segment-leading equipment list, and pleasing driving manners. If you want a spacious car, look elsewhere because a compact SUV is owner driven and the Sonet fits the bill by all means.
While we enjoyed riding the Turbo DCT model, you can't go wrong with any of the trims.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.