From getting on the hype-train around its launch in August to be flying high with over 50,000 bookings in 60 days, the Kia Sonet has a remarkable success story in India. We got behind the wheel of this feature-rich compact SUV to test it around the city lanes and highway asphalt, and judge for ourselves if it is worth all the limelight.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

Kia Sonet looks like a smaller Seltos and there is nothing wrong with that. The edgy and futuristic design aesthetics grab your attention right away. It has an aggressive stance thanks to the seemingly squared-off wheel-arches, bigger front bumper, sleek headlights, and the chrome-lined 'Tiger Nose' grille. It is a compact SUV but also amongst the widest and tallest in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Sonet is more somber, contrasting with its rakish exteriors. The quality levels are top-notch and you can choose from the standard beige-black interiors to the sporty all-black look with red accents. The cabin is well designed and the massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console is nothing less than superb. The rear seat is sadly lacking in width though the boot storage is best-in-class.

Information From air purifier to Bose acoustics, Sonet has it all

You want it, Sonet has it. From cooled seats, rear AC vents, and an air purifier to Bose music system, parking sensors, and an e-SIM based connectivity suite with support for smartphone controls - the Sonet has features not found on SUVs costing nearly double.

Performance How does it feel on the road?

The Sonet is available in as many as four BS6-compliant engine options and five transmission choices. However, our pick is the Turbo DCT variant. It feels quick and smooth on the road and matches the overall feel of the car. The Sonet is compact enough for city commute while being pleasantly agile and responsive thanks to all the driving aids on offer.

Our verdict Is it worth the hype, or more importantly, your money?