Hyundai is planning to expand its Creta family by introducing a new 7-seater model that is likely to debut in India in the second quarter of 2021. The company had recently trademarked the name 'Alcazar,' which is expected to be the moniker for the upcoming model. Previous spy images have revealed that the Creta 7-seater will come with a slightly reworked design.

Exteriors Hyundai Creta 7-seater: At a glance

The Hyundai Creta 7-seater will offer a longer body for the additional seating arrangement, an extra touch of chrome on the grille, and a different bumper than what is offered on the 5-seater model. For lighting, it will house LED headlights, DRLs and taillights. On the sides, the car is expected to be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Creta 7-seater is likely to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo petrol motor that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The cabin on the Creta 7-seater will be identical to that of the 5-seater version but with more space and some added equipment. It will have dual-tone upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier. It will also sport a digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, 'Follow me home' headlamps, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?